Prince Harry, Meghan express gratitude towards healthcare workers amid COVID-19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently sent out a grateful message for all those working within the healthcare sector.

With the pandemic grappling a tighter hold on the globe with each passing day, every healthcare official around the world is toiling hard in an attempt to not only care for the infected but, to curtail the spread of the disease.

To thank all the brave workers across the globe, Prince Harry and Meghan took to their official Instagram to state, “Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.”

Their post concluded with the caption, “For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO.”

Alongside their grateful caption, the former royals also shared a list of precautions that aim to suppress the virus dead in its tracks.



