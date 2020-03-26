Mahira Khan's travel essential: Sahir Ludhianvi’s book 'Talkhiyaan'

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has shared with her fans that a candle and her most favourite book Talkhiyaan by Sahir Ludhianvi always travel with her.

Sharing a picture of candles and book Talkhiyaan on her Instagram handle, the Raees actor wrote, “I have managed to leave the most important things while traveling, but not a candle! For years now, I travel with a candle in tow. Weird?”

About the book, Mahira said, “my favorite book Talkhiyaan by Sahir Ludhianvi also travels with me (mostly always). That weird too?"

Like other celebrities, Mahira Khan too is in self-isolation after the outbreak of coronavirus.



Earlier, the actress said that we must take care of those who are underprivileged and spread awareness, give them paid leaves and make their lives easier as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The Superstar actor took to Twitter and wrote, “If you are educated, if you can survive a month without work or in a position of power/privilege then this battle is yours more than anyone else’s!”.

She also urged her fans to "be kinder than usual, be kinder than you feel. At this point when we are all at home and worried, anxiety runs high. Think about those who already suffer from other health ailments - physical and mental."