Priyanka Chopra opts for a musical take on the 'Safe Hands Challenge'

Priyanka Chopra’s rather musical approach to the nominated, Safe Hands Challenge left fans in a flood of excitement.

In accordance with information but the World Health Organization, the best, and most effective, way to curtail the spread of the coronavirus is by maintaining an appropriate guard of hygiene, and to exercise appropriate social distancing, as directed by authorities.

In order to achieve that, Priyanka Chopra was nominated for the challenge. The essence of it is to promote good habits among the citizens of Earth.

During the challenge, Priyanka added her own personal touch by singing a rendition of the “if you are happy and you know it” song which is reportedly co-written by her husband Nick Jonas.



