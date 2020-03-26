Arjun Kapoor hammers troll over nasty comment on Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood buffs and their obsession with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is no news for the world but the attention given to the toddler gets a bit too much at times.

The two-year-old star kid who has the public’s eyes on him at all times, recently became subject to an internet troll’s hateful comment.

Kareena after posting a monochrome shot of her son on Instagram caught the attention of Arjun Kapoor who dropped a comment saying: "The real nawaab."

The actor was, however, met with a nasty reply by a troll who asked him how he feels about another Hindu kid becoming a Muslim.



Arjun was quick to rail out at the netizen as he hammered the user with his response, saying: “abbey [expletive] hindu ho ya Muslim kya fark padta hai... it doesn't matter to him his parents or anyone he knows toh tu kaun hai bey Hindu Muslim karne wala???"

Kareena and Arjun share a strong friendship that goes way back to the first time they shared screens together in 2016 for Ki & Ka.