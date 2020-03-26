Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal spark wedding buzz yet again

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one Bollywood couple who have grown tired refuting recurrently-popping claims about them tying the knot.

And with the coronavirus threat looming over the world, word on the street was that the two have pushed their wedding date forward from June.

However, when asked about the chitchat, the Dhawan clan appears to be entirely oblivious about it.

A source cited by Deccan Chronicle quoted the family as saying: “Shaadi bhi fix kar di, wedding date bhi, aur venue bhi (The wedding, the date and the venue were fixed) without any confirmation from the family.”

“And now they’re cancelling the wedding too, on the family’s behalf. Arrey bhai, where is the question of cancellation when there were no wedding plans in June in the first place?,” it was further revealed.

A family friend of the Dhawan’s was cited by the publication saying: “Please, Dhawan parivar ko refund ke receipt bhi dikhado (show the Dhawan family the refund receipts).”

Varun’s father and ace director David Dhawan was quoted as saying: “Kaun si shaadi, kaisi shaadi? Media ne date bhi pukki kar di? Jegah bhi chun liya. Jegah cancel kar diya. Abb Varun ke bachchon ke naam bhi bataa hi dalo. (What wedding? The media has fixed the date, chosen the venue, and cancelled it. Why not name Varun's children as well).”