Corona-infected Kanika Kapoor met Prince Charles days before he tested positive?

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor has stirred up a storm all around after she was accused of being ‘negligent’ and hiding travel history following her coronavirus diagnosis.

And after heir to the British throne Prince Charles was confirmed to have tested positive to the disease on Wednesday, many social media users pointed fingers of accusation at the Indian singer after photos of her meeting the Prince of Wales came afloat.

The circulating photos show Kanika interacting with the British royal family member, dressed in orange at the Elephant Family charity event.

While many may have assumed the picture to be from her recent visit to London, a report by Deccan Chronicle dismissed the rumours.

The report claimed that the viral picture dates back to 2015 from Charles and Camilla’s hosted charity event Travels to my Elephants.

Kanika landed in India on March 9 from the UK and had travelled to Lucknow on March 11. Despite getting asked to self-quarantine herself, the singer had ignored the directives and had stayed at Lucknow’s Taj Mahal Hotel where she attended large public gatherings.

Earlier, legal action too had been taken with an FIR lodged against her. And as per the latest intel, two more have been filed against the singer over her irresponsible behavior.

She later broke the news of her contracting the disease in a social media post: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”

On the other hand, the 71-year-old Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the infectious disease after developing 'mild' symptoms, according to a statement released by Clarence House.

The heir to the throne, has been under self-isolation in Scotland since the outbreak of the disease and is said to be “in good health” otherwise.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, had also undergone tests for COVID-19 but was confirmed negative.