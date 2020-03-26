Anushka Sharma becomes a voice for the voiceless, urges public to not abandon pets

In the midst of the accelerating threat of the coronavirus, many celebrities are using their platforms to raise awareness about the disease as well as urging the world to help those surrounding them.

Addressing the news rampant about pet owners abandoning their pets in fear of them transmitting the infectious disease, Anushka Sharma stepped forward becoming a voice for the voiceless.

Turning to her social media, the Zero actor said: “It’s a humble request for all pet parents to not abandon their pets during these times of crisis. Please instead, take care of them and keep them safe with you. It’s inhuman to abandon them.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt too had raised her voice against those abandoning their pets during this time of crisis.

“Pet owners—maintain good hygiene, including washing your hands before and after handling animals as well as their food and if you are sick avoid direct contact with them,” she had said.

"Keep your animals, love them. Care for them. With everything going on in the world around us we could all do with some extra love from our furry-faced companions. In the end, we must come out of this crisis stronger than before with our animals - not just as the human race - but as children of the same planet,” she added.

