Wed Mar 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2020

Ariana Grande is privately dating a real estate agent

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 26, 2020

Pop star Ariana Grande is secretly dating  real estate agent Dalton Gomez for about two months.

According PEOPLE, the duo is also quarantining together  amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Citing a source, the US publication said Gomez was the man the singer was spotted kissing in a California bar in February.

The source said the pair is currently quarantining together at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” the source said.

“One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Daltonm," PEOPLE quoted the unnamed source as saying.

