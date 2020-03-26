close
Wed Mar 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West want fans to share ideas on how to keep their children entertained

Kim Kardashian is practising social distancing along with her husband Kanye West and children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV star on Wednesday used her Instagram account to seek fans' suggestions on how to keep her children entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star wrote "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family, we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do. Any suggestions would help."

Over half a million people liked Kim's picture within 30 minutes after she had posted it on the photo and video sharing app, with hundreds of others sharing their ideas on how to keep children entertained as families practise self-isolation.


