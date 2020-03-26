Prince Charles self-isolating at Balmoral Castle after testing positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but is only displaying mild symptoms, Clarence House announced on Wednesday.



The Prince of Wales is self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who does not have the virus, according to the statement.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the Duke, 71, and the Duchess, 72, are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," a statement read.

Clarence House – Charles and Camilla’s official London residence – said the prince "remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual".



“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.



"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks, said the statement."