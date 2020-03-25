600 Dera Ghazi Khan quarantinees going back home: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that nearly 600 people who had been quarantined in Dera Ghazi Khan were being sent home after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference, Buzdair said: “I am giving you all some good news. Six hundred people have tested negative for coronavirus at the Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine facility and they will be sent back to their homes.”

He said that the provincial government has approved a "special risk allowance" for doctors, paramedics, and nurses — all medical workers at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

"These workers will get an amount equivalent to their salaries," said Buzdar.

The chief minister said that the Punjab health department has been given directions to enhance their laboratory facilities and ensure they are fully stocked with personal protection equipment. "The corona ordinance (introduced a day earlier) will also soon come into effect."

He said that in Lahore’s Camp Jail, a 100-bed facility is being established and screening of inmates has already begun.

Speaking of prisoners currently kept there, Buzdar said that a summary is being moved by the health department after which nearly 3,500 prisoners will be released.

"I appeal to the people tp maintain social distancing and help the people around you," Buzdar concluded by saying.