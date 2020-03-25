Mahira Khan urges public to ease the lives of the underprivileged amid coronavirus crisis

Mahira Khan has said that we must take care of those who are underprivileged and spread awareness, give them paid leaves and make their lives easier as the nation fights the coronavirus pandemic.



The Superstar actor took to Twitter and wrote, “If you are educated, if you can survive a month without work or in a position of power/privilege then this battle is yours more than anyone else’s!”.

“We must take care of those who are not in our position - make them aware, give them paid leaves, make their life easy! #COVID2019.”



Earlier, she had asked people to "be kinder than usual, be kinder than you feel. At this point when we are all at home and worried, anxiety runs high. Think about those who already suffer from other health ailments - physical and mental.”

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has surged to 1,039 on Wednesday after new cases were reported across the country.



The provincial government has announced a lockdown to prevent further spreading of the deadly virus.