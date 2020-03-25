Taylor Swift's friend Todrick Hall blasts Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have stirred up a storm online following the leak of an unearthed footage came which worsened their bitter ties.

While many fans came to the 30-year-old singer’s defense, joining the list was her best friend, Todrick Hall who has stood by Taylor through thick and thin.

"After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every [expletive] ... I HIGHLY doubt that you're embarrassed NOW to respond to this,” he said.

"She was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact,” he said addressing the call.

"1. No one would ever give permission without hearing the song. If they had time to shadily record all of this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done,” he went on to say.

He continued that while Kanye’s reputation remained unscathed, it was Taylor who had to bear the brunt of their false accusations.

The post by Todrick was later deleted from his profile.

For those living under a rock and still unaware of the feud, here's a recap: the freshly-leaked video shows an unedited phone call between the two nemeses as it shows Swift expressing her uneasiness about the lyric that was previously featured in a Kanye West song Famous.

The lyric was as follows: “For all my Southside [expletive] as that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have [expletive] Why? I made that [expletive] famous ([expletive]) I made that [expletive] famous.”

After Swift expressed her hurt over the sly dig publicly during her Grammy’s speech, West later claimed that he had gotten the singer’s permission before throwing in the negative reference.

In the leaked video Taylor can be heard asking: “Is it going to be mean?” while Kanye assures her that it won’t be.

She then proceeds to ask him to let her hear the song if he seeks her blessing. However, the lyrics he shared with the Lover crooner were not the same ones that ended up in the song.