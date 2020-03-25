Sonam Kapoor writes an emotional note for her mom on her birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has penned down an emotional note for her mother Sunita on her 55th birthday.



Extending love and greetings to her mom, the Neerja actress shared throwback photos with her and wrote an emotional note.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sonam who is in New Delhi with husband wrote, “Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon.”

She further wrote, “You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter!”.



“Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you sooo much! @kapoor.sunita.”

Sonam Kapoor is in New Delhi and her parents Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita Kpoor live in Mumbai.



Indian government has announced a 21-day lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen The Zoya Factor. The film hit the screens in September 2019.