Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma educate civilians on COVID-19 eradication guidelines

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently took matters into their own hands as they posted a video to Virat’s Instagram, urging fans to remain indoors and observe social distancing for the remainder of the governmental lockdown.

During the course of the video the couple sent out a plea urging many to abide by the restraints imposed in place by the government, and the World Health Organization.

With many not taking the situation with appropriate seriousness, celebrities and other prominent figures have stepped up to play their part as influencers. Joining their ranks is Virat and Anushka who recently requested all citizens to follow the guidelines enforced by the government, so the virus can effectively be eradicated.

