Shawn Mendes makes a hefty contribution of $175,000 to combat coronavirus

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes became the latest celebrity to contribute in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senorita singer’s non-profit organization The Shawn Mendes Foundation dropped a staggering $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation earlier this week.

The donated amount would serve the purpose of purchasing equipment and supplies to prepare for the coronavirus in Toronto’s The Hospital for Sick Children.

The singer released a statement, announcing his contribution, saying: “Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis.”

“By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto.”

“For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund,” he added.

SickKids CEO Ted Garrard responded to the gesture, in a statement issued as well: “We are so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for their continued support of SickKids Foundation and our hospital here in Toronto.”

“This generous and timely donation will assist our hospital with increased efforts in prevention and screening of COVID-19,” he said further.