Kangana Ranaut kills it in an at-home workout session amid COVID-19 lockdown

As a result of the governmental lock down, numerous people have become homebound but Kangana Ranaut recently uploaded a video which proves civilians don’t have to let go off life plans due to this outbreak.

Instagram and Twitter became a hotspot for positive, uplifting and supportive content since the pandemic first arrived. Stars all across the world are aimed to ensuring civilians have the best possible recreational activities to choose from amid this quarantine.

With work coming to a staggering halt in B-Town a lot of celebrities have begun posting at-home workout videos to boost fan morale. From Malika Arora to Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and even Sara Ali Khan.

Recently Kangana joined their ranks as she shared a sneak peek into her current workout routine for an upcoming sports biopic.

The video posted to her Instagram showcases the star sweating it out with cardio. Her team captioned the post stating, “Watching Kangana workout this hard amidst quarantine is pure #FITINSPO! Her never back down attitude is really commendable. Comment if you are staying healthy during this time..”

Check out the video below:



