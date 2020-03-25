close
Wed Mar 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut kills it in an at-home workout session amid COVID-19 lockdown

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 25, 2020
Kangana Ranaut’s kills it in an at-home workout amid COVID-19 lockdown. Photo:orissapost

As a result of the governmental lock down, numerous people have become homebound but Kangana Ranaut recently uploaded a video which proves civilians don’t have to let go off life plans due to this outbreak.

Instagram and Twitter became a hotspot for positive, uplifting and supportive content since the pandemic first arrived. Stars all across the world are aimed to ensuring civilians have the best possible recreational activities to choose from amid this quarantine.

With work coming to a staggering halt in B-Town a lot of celebrities have begun posting at-home workout videos to boost fan morale. From Malika Arora to Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and even Sara Ali Khan.

Recently Kangana joined their ranks as she shared a sneak peek into her current workout routine for an upcoming sports biopic.

The video posted to her Instagram showcases the star sweating it out with cardio. Her team captioned the post stating, “Watching Kangana workout this hard amidst quarantine is pure #FITINSPO! Her never back down attitude is really commendable. Comment if you are staying healthy during this time..”

Check out the video below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood