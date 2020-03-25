Shahid Kapoor urges fans to ‘stay strong’ amid COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19 has shaken up the global economy with the rapid spread, and due to this, governments all across the world have been forced to initiate lockdowns for the safety and security of their citizens.

India in particular has opted for a 21-day lockdown under the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after his orders were made public, Bollywood celebrities began playing their part and urging fans to remain indoors, during which they focused upon ‘leading by example’.

Recently Shahid Kapoor’s tweet was lauded for its positive message. The actor backed up the PM’s decision and urged his fans to maintain mental, emotional and physical health in times of this crisis.

His tweet spoke at length about maintaining habits and to ‘spread love’ and ‘have faith’ during this difficult time.



