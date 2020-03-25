Prince Harry, Meghan dearly missed at Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 pandemic

As members of the royal family begin self-isolating for safety and prevention, it appears that in this time of misfortune and grievance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being deeply missed by members of their family.

A source close to the royal family recently opened up, in regards to the family’s concerns surrounding the former royals.

With the COVID-19 national address marking the fourth time the Queen has partaken in this affair, the source told Daily Mail that "It's a real shame that [Meghan and Harry] aren't here” as they are deeply missed amid this global emergency.

All members of the royal family have taken preventive measures to ensure their safety, amid the rise of this pandemic. They have also cut down on employing the help of royal aid and service staff during this time. Currently Prince William and Kate have reduced the staff at Windsor estate from 100 to eight.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are residing in their Highland estate with “minimal face-to-face contact” with service personnel and police protection officers, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Queen and Prince Philip are the most high-risk members of the family due to their age. As a result of that, they have already self-isolated themselves from other family members, with strict protocols in place to ensure that even immediate family are unable to meet with them until this crisis is averted.