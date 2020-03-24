Avengers star Jeremy Renner wants reduction in child support amid coronavirus pandemic

Avenger actor Jeremy Renner has sought a reduction in child support payments to his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, due to coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that the 'Hawkeye' star requested the reduction in payments at a court in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to the documents filed by Renner and obtained by the publication, the actor is currently paying Pacheco $30,000 per month tax-free for their daughter Eva.

Citing the documents, the report said Renner is requesting a reduction in those payments because of the coronavirus pandemic and more specifically because Hollywood productions have shut down.

“It is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed,” said a document.

It further said that the actor's lawyer also accused Pacheco of using the funds as a “slush fund” to support her lavish lifestyle.

TMZ reports, Renner did not ask for a specific amount to be reduced.