Trump focuses on US economy, plays down COVID-19 fears against health experts’ advice

US President Donald Trump has played down the dangers of the coronavirus pendemic and is instead emphasising the need for the country’s economy to get back to normal, The Washington Post reported today.

He is hoping for an end to the COVID-19 social distancing soon, despite a warning from health experts who say that ending social distancing too soon would lead to a spike in cases, potentially overwhelming hospitals and leading to more deaths.

Trump in a news conference Monday said: “America will again — and soon — be open for business”.



The US states on Monday reported more than 100 deaths from the novel coronavirus as the country’s total death toll has went past 500. For the first time, the single-day fatalities have risen into the triple-digits nationwide.

The American newspaper said President Trump is weighing calls from some Republican lawmakers and White House advisers to scale back steps to contain the coronavirus.

Yet senior US health officials, including Anthony S Fauci, have said the worst of the pandemic has yet to be felt in the United States.