Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'relieved' after parting ways with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living the high life after parting ways with the royal family. It appears they are taking concrete steps to making their new life more fruitful than ever.

According to a source close to PEOPLE magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more happier now then they ever were in the UK. "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life," and with their newfound life just within reach, "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path."

This is not the only time the couple has shown enthusiasm for the path they have chosen, as back in February, a source told the Daily Mail "Meghan has no regrets and the sky’s the limit. She said (she and Harry) feel like a huge weight has been lifted."

From the get go the couple have only ever wanted “freedom” and according to a separate source, "freedom to do whatever they want" because Vancouver Island locals "don't bother them."