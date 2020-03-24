Buzdar briefs media on Punjab govt initiatives to combat coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is addressing the media to brief them on the initiatives taken by the Punjab government to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

The chief minister said that following a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, it was decided that Rs11 billion would be released for the health department so that the purchasing of medical equipment, especially personal protection equipment (PPEs), can be completed at the earliest. It has also been directed to immediately make 8 laboratories fully functional to aid in the fight against COVID-19, for which a sum of Rs620 million has been approved.

Buzdar said that Rs2bn would be given to the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) and Rs60 million to the district governments so they may take effective measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

According to the chief minister, the cabinet also approved for Zakat deductions to be carried out a month sooner so that the government can better facilitate the poor in this difficult time. He said the recommendation will be sent to the federal government for final consent.

The chief minister said that the cabinet also accorded approval to the Infectious Disease Prevention Control Act, 2020.

Furthermore, special tribute was paid to Dr Osama, who was at the forefront of the fight against the virus in Gilgit-Baltistan and lost his life.

The cabinet also approved the release of Rs1bn to the Balochistan government so they may not face financial constraints in combatting the virus.





