Prince William believes he the day he ‘dreaded most’ is here after COVID-19

Prince William recently shared his most honest thoughts regarding the impact of the COVID-19 on the globe and its crippling nature.

The Prince spoke on behalf of the National Emergencies Trust which is currently working side by side with the British Red Cross in an attempt to raise funds for the support of local charities which aim to benefit people suffering from hardship.

"I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed," the Prince stated. "Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The Sun reported on the event. During his address the prince stated, "Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way - which is why the establishment of National Emergencies Trust was so important.”

“I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.”

Prince William concluded by saying, “But now, more than ever, I am grateful that The National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible. And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way."