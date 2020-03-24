Sajal Ali cooks up a meal for Ahad Raza Mir in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

Newly-wed actress Sajal Ali cooked a desi cuisine for husband Ahad Raza Mir to show off her cooking skills during self-isolation amid coronavirus scare.



The newly-wed actress took to Instagram where she shared photos and short video clips from her kitchen.

In the video, the Alif actress cooking lady-finger and tagging hubby that the meal is ready.

Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir got married on March 14 in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the couple shared tips on their respective Instagram handles to avoid contracting deadly coronavirus.

The Aangan actress wrote, “It's all in our hands. It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together.

The solution is simple.

Stay home.

Wash your hands. For 20 seconds!"

"Keep your distance from others as much as possible.



Support our government in taking the right steps.

Urge everyone you know to take it seriously.

I know we can sure as hell beat it together.”