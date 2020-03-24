Now is not the time for politics, says Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that this was not the time to do politics and the entire nation needed to come together to combat the coronavirus pandemic, reported Geo News.

In an address to his party via video link, the PML-N president said the party stands with the families of those who have passed away from the disease.

“Today the number of cases in the country stands at 892 and a positive case of the virus was also reported in a Lahore prison,” he said.

“I was in London with my brother. Nawaz sent me to Pakistan when the epidemic broke here,” Shehbaz added.

The PML-N president said this is not the time to do politics. “We need to come together at this time and play our part in combating the virus. The political leadership had called for a lockdown but it did not happen.”

“It is good to see the provinces taking action and enforcing the lockdown. Punjab government did the right thing,” he noted.

“Time demands that we turn this challenge into an opportunity and face this crisis jointly,” he remarked.

“I believe we will come out of this challenge,” Shehbaz added.

Speaking about the debacle at Taftan, the PML-N leader said if protocols had been followed, the situation would not have deteriorated. “If there had been proper testing, quarantine, isolation centres, then this outbreak would not have happened in Pakistan,” he said.

“We need to move forward and solve this issue. There is no cure for this disease yet, which is why we should take precautions and be responsible. I urge the citizens to cooperate with the government,” he added.

“I believe we will come out of this challenge,” Shehbaz added.

He added that everyone should follow the guidelines given to them. “I have asked my party workers to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies during this time,” he added.

The former Punjab chief minister urged the prime minister to summon a session of the Council of Common Interests to address the issue.Rounding off his presser the PML-N leader said that the nation had overcome many challenges before and would do so again this time.

“In the past, we had bigger challenges like earthquakes and now we will get out of this pandemic. In this difficult time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and will work with them,” he added.