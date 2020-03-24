Princess Beatrice contemplating a ‘five person elopement’ after delays

Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans have been experiencing delays left, right and center ever since news of their engagement initially broke out.

Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in one of the most crippling delays the couple have experienced, however, it appears as though they will no longer extend their wedding plans and will instead opt for a limited wedding ceremony, one which will include only three other people.

Last week, Daily Mail reported that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will morph their wedding plans and will instead invite only a “small group of family and friends.”

However this was before the global pandemic got worse. Amid new guidelines surrounding the pandemic, the Church of England decrees, “During the coronavirus outbreak, the number of people attending church weddings should be limited to the legal minimum of five—which consists of the happy couple, the priest, and two witnesses.”

With these new guidelines issued, another report by the Daily Mail came forward which revealed that the couple will opt for option, and will hold a much larger reception later this year after the pandemic is under control.

“Friends say restrictions on large gatherings, and the fear of the impact of coronavirus on the older generation, made the decision inevitable. Now the couple are deciding what they will do. Extraordinarily, they are weighing up the possibility of a behind-closed-doors ‘elopement’-style wedding that will feature just five people: the bride, groom, priest, and two witnesses. They would then throw the party to end all parties some months hence, when all is back to normal.”