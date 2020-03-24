Kim Kardashian is worried about her grandmother's health amid coronavirus outbreak

Kim Kardashian's grandmother MJ was self-quarantined after coronavirus started to spread in the United States, local media reported.

According the reality TV star, the 85-year-old MJ has been quarantined in order to protect her from the deadly virus.

Taking to her Insta stories, Kim Kardashain West said “I’m surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much. She has been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now.

“She’s been really cautious, so I’m so excited to send these to her specifically. I’m going to surprise her.”

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also asked her followers practice social distancing and“stay home” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Using her social media accounts, she wrote for her fans, "Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.

"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. (sic)”