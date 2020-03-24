Boris Johnson puts UK in lockdown to stop coronavirus spread

In a desperate attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the UK went into lockdown on Monday after Boris Johnson ordered sweeping measures to stop people leaving their homes "at this moment of national emergency."



The UK PM said the drastic measure was needed because people were continuing to ignore the official advice to stay at home and not congregate in crowds.



The lockdown, which will be reassessed in three weeks, will close all businesses deemed nonessential, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.



Under the measures, people will only be able to leave their homes to shop for "basic necessities, as infrequently as possible", Johnson said in a TV address to the nation from 10 Downing Street.

The only other occasions when someone can leave their home will be for "medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person", the PM said, or to travel to and from work "where this is absolutely necessary".

