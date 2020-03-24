close
Mon Mar 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feel better, share words of caution amid coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020

Tom Hanks has shared a good news about his and wife Rita Wilson's health two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.

Hanks, who is in  self-isolation with Wilson in an Australian home. saying, we are 'feeling better'. The actor also shared a message for public  in wake of the virus pandemic.

Hanks added: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Meanwhile, Wilson added a fun update of her own. The singer shared a cheeky four-minute video rapping along to every word of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" while holding a copy of Orson Scott Card's 1985 novel "Ender's Game."

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," Wilson captioned the video on Instagram.

The actor’s messages have become a social media sensation, particularly one that revealed his unorthodox approach to using Vegemite, after which he wrote: “I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment