Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feel better, share words of caution amid coronavirus

Tom Hanks has shared a good news about his and wife Rita Wilson's health two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.



Hanks, who is in self-isolation with Wilson in an Australian home. saying, we are 'feeling better'. The actor also shared a message for public in wake of the virus pandemic.

Hanks added: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."



Meanwhile, Wilson added a fun update of her own. The singer shared a cheeky four-minute video rapping along to every word of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" while holding a copy of Orson Scott Card's 1985 novel "Ender's Game."

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," Wilson captioned the video on Instagram.

The actor’s messages have become a social media sensation, particularly one that revealed his unorthodox approach to using Vegemite, after which he wrote: “I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”

