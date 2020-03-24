Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson feel better, share words of caution amid coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tom Hanks has shared a good news about his and wife Rita Wilson's health two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.
Hanks, who is in self-isolation with Wilson in an Australian home. saying, we are 'feeling better'. The actor also shared a message for public in wake of the virus pandemic.
Hanks added: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."
Meanwhile, Wilson added a fun update of her own. The singer shared a cheeky four-minute video rapping along to every word of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" while holding a copy of Orson Scott Card's 1985 novel "Ender's Game."
"Quarantine Stir Crazy," Wilson captioned the video on Instagram.
The actor’s messages have become a social media sensation, particularly one that revealed his unorthodox approach to using Vegemite, after which he wrote: “I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”
Tom Hanks has shared a good news about his and wife Rita Wilson's health two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus while filming in Australia.
Hanks, who is in self-isolation with Wilson in an Australian home. saying, we are 'feeling better'. The actor also shared a message for public in wake of the virus pandemic.
Hanks added: "Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."
Meanwhile, Wilson added a fun update of her own. The singer shared a cheeky four-minute video rapping along to every word of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" while holding a copy of Orson Scott Card's 1985 novel "Ender's Game."
"Quarantine Stir Crazy," Wilson captioned the video on Instagram.
The actor’s messages have become a social media sensation, particularly one that revealed his unorthodox approach to using Vegemite, after which he wrote: “I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”