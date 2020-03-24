Hollywood's Box Office remains dark amid coronavirus spread

It’s a equally a tough time for the film industry as the Hollywood's box office went dark and generated no revenue over the weekend, according to US media.



This conmes as AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, the two biggest chains in the country, both closed its theaters early last week in efforts to help curve the COVID-19 outbreak.

The website Box Office Mojo, which has dutifully recorded box office totals both daily and every weekend, last updated on March 19; the last weekend total available is from March 13-15.

As it stands, Disney Pixar’s Onward might be the last movie to claim the number 1 title for a number of weeks as theaters will remain closed through the worst of the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has also caused uncertainty for many upcoming big releases now forced to push back from planned release dates. While the 25th Bond movie No Time to Die was the first major film to have its opening delayed due to the virus.