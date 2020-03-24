Stay indoors, cooperate with govt: Pakistan Ulema Council to masses

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Monday called on the masses to stay indoors and cooperate with the government as authorities in Pakistan struggle to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading.

In a press release, the council called on people to stay indoors and do Zikr (remembrance of Allah) to keep safe from the virus. The PUC directed people to implement the government's safety precautions and cooperate with authorities.

"The safety precautions and directives issued by various Islamic countries against the coronavirus are neither against the tenets of Islam nor Shariah," read the press release. "Islam calls on Muslims to keep themselves as well as others safe. Saving a life is akin to saving the whole of humanity."

The council stated that it was Wajib (obligatory) upon Muslims to follow the directives of prayer leaders or Imams regarding mosques and offering prayers in such times.

The PUC called on Pakistanis to unite in the face of the threat posed by the pandemic, saying that Islam calls for Tawakkul (trusting in God's plan) and taking actions based on wisdom and logic as well.

The council cited the example of instructions given by Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) against escaping from an area infected by a plague or entering it. The PUC called on Muslims to implement the Sunnah in this regard.

Pakistan Army called in to tackle coronavirus crisis

The development comes a few hours after the government called in the Pakistan Armed Forces troops to help control the pandemic which has claimed six lives so far and affected more than 850 in the country.

The interior ministry on Monday issued a notification according to which Pakistan Army troops were deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Competent Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Section I31-A of CrPC is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Punjab province depending upon the requirement to be worked out by the provincial Government in liaison with the Army authorities in connection with the prevailing situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and matters ancillary thereto, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan," read the notification for Punjab.

Similar notifications were issued for Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.