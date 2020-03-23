Asim Azhar cheers us up during coronavirus pandemic: WATCH

As the nation marked Pakistan Day on Monday amid coronavirus outbreak, Asim Azhar cheered his fans up by singing a beautiful national song on Twitter .



"I know times are tough, but we will get through this together Inshallah. Happy Pakistan Day," he captioned his video which shows him singing popular song "Dil Se Maine Dekha Pakistan".

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has left six people dead and more than 800 others infected in Pakistan, prompting authorities to impose lockdown in Sindh.

