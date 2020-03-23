Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus second time

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus second time after her family raised concerns over the first test.



The Baby Doll singer was tested positive for coronavirus after she returned to India from Britain a few days back.

Earlier on March 20, Kanika had shared with her fans that for the past four days she had had signs of flu, she got herself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

“My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”

“At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.”

However, following her first report, Kanika Kapoor has stirred up a storm in all of India as she attended multiple mass gatherings after returning from the UK.

It was revealed earlier that the singer had attended a party immediately after she landed home from the UK with multiple ministers.

Legal action too had been taken with an FIR lodged against her. And as per the latest intel, two more FIRs have been filed against the singer over her irresponsible behavior.