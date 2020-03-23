Madonna criticised for posting 'inappropriate' video about coronavirus

Fans are criticizing Madonna for praising coronavirus in her latest video posted on Instagram.

In the video, the Madonna goes on to praise the deadly disease as "the great equaliser" which she said does not discriminate.



"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, all the amazing stories you can tell.

"It's the great equaliser, and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways.

"Like I used to say at the end of Human Nature every night, we're all in the same boat and if the ship goes down we're all going to go down together."