Kareena Kapoor prays for Italy as world fights coronavirus

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan prayed for Italy, the worst hit country by coronavirus.



The Good Newws actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with hubby Saif Ali Khan at the Colosseum in Rome and wrote, “Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all.”

Kareena and Saif last visited Italy in June last year.

Italy has been the worst hit country by coronavirus pandemic. The death has surpassed 5,000 in the country with more than 45,000 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus has claimed over 15,000 people across the world.