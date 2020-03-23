close
Mon Mar 23, 2020
Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Mahira Khan shares beautiful prayer on 'Pakistan Day' as nation fights coronavirus

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020

Mahira Khan on Monday prayed for health, peace and tolerance   as the nation marked Pakistan Day amid coronavirus crisis.

The actress has been been quite active on social media during the nation's fight against the novel coronavirus.

From asking fans to practicing social distancing to recording awareness message for a government campaign , the Raees star  has done everything it takes to encourage the people during the crisis.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "My dearest motherland, praying for you with all my heart. May there be peace, may there be tolerance and may there be health. Ameen. #HappyPakistanDay,".

The government has cancelled Pakistan Day events due to coronavirus scare after number cases saw a dramatic surge across the country.

