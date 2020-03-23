Mahira Khan shares beautiful prayer on 'Pakistan Day' as nation fights coronavirus

Mahira Khan on Monday prayed for health, peace and tolerance as the nation marked Pakistan Day amid coronavirus crisis.

The actress has been been quite active on social media during the nation's fight against the novel coronavirus.



From asking fans to practicing social distancing to recording awareness message for a government campaign , the Raees star has done everything it takes to encourage the people during the crisis.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "My dearest motherland, praying for you with all my heart. May there be peace, may there be tolerance and may there be health. Ameen. #HappyPakistanDay,".



The government has cancelled Pakistan Day events due to coronavirus scare after number cases saw a dramatic surge across the country.

