Mon Mar 23, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. 

The minister took to Twitter to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus, in a video message. 

"The previous day I got myself tested for the coronavirus and the results came back positive," he said. "However, I am not feeling any of the symptoms of the virus and feel completely fine."

In the video message, Ghani went on to advise people he came into contact with a few days ago to isolate themselves and go into quarantine. 

"If your health deteriorates further, please get yourselves checked by a doctor," he said. "I consider it my responsibility to inform people so that those who came into contact with me can also quarantine and self-isolate themselves as I may have transmitted the the infection to them."

