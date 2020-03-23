Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
The minister took to Twitter to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus, in a video message.
"The previous day I got myself tested for the coronavirus and the results came back positive," he said. "However, I am not feeling any of the symptoms of the virus and feel completely fine."
In the video message, Ghani went on to advise people he came into contact with a few days ago to isolate themselves and go into quarantine.
"If your health deteriorates further, please get yourselves checked by a doctor," he said. "I consider it my responsibility to inform people so that those who came into contact with me can also quarantine and self-isolate themselves as I may have transmitted the the infection to them."
