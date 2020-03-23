Ananya Panday puts on a little black dress, only to sit in the living room

With the world practicing and preaching self-isolation, many celebrities are turning to their social media to keep fans entertained.

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday gave a glimpse to her fans of what she has been up to during the self-isolation period in her latest post which has unleashed quite a few chuckles soon after it was posted.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped a picture of herself stunning in a black cocktail dress to go out and – wait for it – sit in the living room!

The actor left fans with bated breath over the photo and also won hearts over her humour as she added the caption: “all dressed up to go out and sit in my living room” along with the hashtags: "#QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe #QuarantineMood #SelfIsolation #StayHome #StaySafe."

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khattar for the movie Khaali Peeli. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

