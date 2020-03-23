Ranveer Singh extols wife Deepika Padukone's culinary skills during self-isolation

With celebrities ensnared within their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic, some seem to be using all the extra time by connecting with their fans.

Ranveer Singh is one such Bollywood bigwig who did a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram, asking them to shoot their questions.

Some food-obsessed followers took the opportunity to get inside the actor’s diet plan during self-isolation and what he has been delving into to distract himself from the deteriorating situation in the world.

While he revealed that he had a plate full of spicy Biryani for lunch, it was him singing praises for his wife Deepika Padukone’s culinary skills that caught our attention.

The Padmaavat actor created a dessert for her husband that surely left all fans drooling.

"My darling wife's master creation. Vanilla ice cream with crushed biscuits doused with a generous lather of liquid gold angel poo.”