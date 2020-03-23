Bhumi Pednekar self-isolating family amid coronavirus fears

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar is concerned for her family and practicing social distancing after the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a photo with her mother on Instagram, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said, “To keep her safe is the only thing on my mind. Which means I am practising social distancing, I am self isolating my family, we are being as responsible towards our community as possible by abiding by the govt. restrictions.”

The actress urged her fans to please stay indoors, wash hands, and not go to public places.

She also advised the admirers to quarantine themselves if they feel they have any symptoms and take immediate action. "Don’t feel ashamed!!!"

"We need to do this together. The next 4 weeks are so crucial."

On Sunday she paid a tribute to the doctors, medical staff and all front line workers that are working tirelessly to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

She said, “A big salute and a big thank you to our heroes ,our doctors, the medical staff and any front line workers that are working tirelessly at battling this pandemic. To support them it’s our duty to stay indoors, be self-quarantined, cause that’s the only way we can stop the virus from spreading. So stay indoors, wash your hands and be positive :)”.