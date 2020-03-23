Kanika Kapoor crossed paths with 162 people while carrying the coronavirus

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor has stirred up a storm in all of India after she tested positive for coronavirus following her multiple attendances in mass gatherings.

It was revealed earlier that the singer had attended a party immediately after she landed home from UK with multiple ministers.

After social media uproar over her negligent behavior, health authorities have traced and identified as many as 162 individuals who may have had contact with the singer while she was carrying the infectious disease.

As per Times of India, at least 120-130 people have had their samples collected with 162 names in total, out of which 35 hail from Kanpur.

The singer had visited a party in the city which has led health officials to test them for the virus. It was further revealed that 63 samples have thus far come out negative for the coronavirus.

The singer had also come in contact with a Mumbai-based businessman and had also been staying at the same five-star hotel where the South African team had been during the ODI series against India.

Kanika landed in India on March 9 from the UK and had travelled to Lucknow on March 11. Despite getting asked to self-quarantine herself, the singer had ignored the directives and had stayed at Lucknow’ Taj Mahal Hotel where she attended large public gatherings.

Earlier, legal action too had been taken with an FIR lodged against her. And as per the latest intel, two more have been filed against the singer over her irresponsible behavior.

She later broke the news of her contracting the disease in a social media post: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”