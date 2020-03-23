Kim Kardashian West says Netflix's 'Tiger King' is 'crazy'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" premiered on Friday on Netflix and Kim Kardashian has found the crime documentary "crazy".
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Twitter to ask her fans whether they have seen the documentary.
Then went on to express her views by writing that "It's crazy".
There are seven episodes in the series and the entire series is available to watch on the streaming service.
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" premiered on Friday on Netflix and Kim Kardashian has found the crime documentary "crazy".
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Twitter to ask her fans whether they have seen the documentary.
Then went on to express her views by writing that "It's crazy".
There are seven episodes in the series and the entire series is available to watch on the streaming service.