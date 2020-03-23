close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Kim Kardashian West says Netflix's 'Tiger King' is 'crazy'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" premiered on Friday on Netflix and Kim Kardashian has found the crime documentary "crazy".

 The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Twitter to ask her fans whether they have seen the documentary.

Then went on to express her views by writing that "It's crazy".

There are seven episodes in the series and the entire series is available to watch on the streaming service.

 

