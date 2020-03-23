Katie Price returns to social media with Mother's Day selfie

Katie Price on Sunday returned to Instagram, breaking her social media silence which had left her fans worried.



Taking to Instagram she wrote, "With everything going on in this crazy world right now, I just wanted to come on today to wish everybody a Happy Mother’s Day.

These are very strange times and I am so thankful to be spending the day with all 5 of my wonderful children. I know many people (including myself) weren’t able to see their mums today and my thoughts are with you all.

Please stay safe everyone, follow the governments advice, #stayhome and lets #Bekind to each other".





The 41-year-old broke her social media silence by posting a pictures with her children on Mother's Day.

The photo shows Price with her children - Harvey, Princess, Junior, Jett and Bunny.

The fans of the reality television queen were happy to see her reunion with her children.

Katie price has over 2 million followers on Instagram and her photo had received over 35 thousands likes withing an our after the former model post it.