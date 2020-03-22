close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2020

Rihanna joins Instagram 'social distancing party' by DJ D-Nice

Sun, Mar 22, 2020

Rihanna  joined thousands of people  to be part of a "social distancing" party    by DJ D-Nice who wanted to boost morale during coronavirus crisis.

 US politician Bernie Sanders was also prominent among those joined the Instagram party.

D-Nice entertained the people through Instagram live stream which got more than 100, 000 viewers.

Taking to Instagram, D-Nice had earlier shared the news regarding the party inviting people to join.

"People people! Let’s go! 2pm pst! Tell a friend! Homeschool at Club Quarantine! Get your bottles ready!," he wrote.

