Rihanna joins Instagram 'social distancing party' by DJ D-Nice

Rihanna joined thousands of people to be part of a "social distancing" party by DJ D-Nice who wanted to boost morale during coronavirus crisis.
US politician Bernie Sanders was also prominent among those joined the Instagram party.
D-Nice entertained the people through Instagram live stream which got more than 100, 000 viewers.
Taking to Instagram, D-Nice had earlier shared the news regarding the party inviting people to join.
"People people! Let’s go! 2pm pst! Tell a friend! Homeschool at Club Quarantine! Get your bottles ready!," he wrote.
