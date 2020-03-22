close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2020

Bon Jovi band member David Bryan contracts coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 22, 2020
 

David Bryan, a member of iconic rock group Bon Jovi, has become the latest celebrity who contracted coronavirus.

The keyboardist has urged his fans to take precautionary measures to prevent the disease that has killed thousands of people across the world.

David, 58, is an original member of the iconic rock group Bon Jovi.

The rocker used his Instagram to reveal that he had taken the test for COVID-19 and tested positive.

Posting a photo of himself, the rocker updated his fans on his health and then warned them to take care of themselves.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus," read his caption.

"Please don’t be afraid!!!. It’s the flu, not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week," the artist revealed. 

