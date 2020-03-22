Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif were to be part of Ekta Kapoor's ill-famed 'Naagin'

Indian soap opera Naagin is known far and wide for its bizarre and preposterous storyline but what many may not know is that global icon Priyanka Chopra had once said yes to the project.

Ekta Kapoor, the creator of the TV show, revealed in an interview that it could have been made into a movie with the Quantico actor essaying the role of Naagin.

She had also earlier revealed that Priyanka, as well as Katrina Kaif, were approached by her for the show.

In an interview, Kapoor said: “After The Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two actresses. I still remember, I went to Katrina and she told me, ‘After Dirty Picture, you want to make something pathbreaking’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I want to make Naagin.’ She looked at me and thought I had smoked something really nice.”

“I think she wanted my dealer’s number, which of course is a joke. She was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to make something called Naagin in today’s time? Will people watch it?’ Then, I went to PC; it was around the time when she was going abroad,” Kapoor said.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor said: “I had just mentioned it. I should have given the context. They did not know how big the folklore in India is. Priyanka had said yes, Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore but both these women are great women. They are women I admire and love. I am hoping to work with both of them in my career.”

“Everyone has this ambition of working with big male stars, even I have the ambition of working with a Priyanka or Katrina because they are such smart women.”

“If come, Katrina did not Hindi, she has picked up brilliantly, fought being from non-film family, on her own, Priyanka did the same. So yes, they said no to a script but I was giving an example of how we don’t understand the power of folklore in India. But both are great,” she added.