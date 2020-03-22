Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding may have been 'rushed'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has been termed by many a ‘whirlwind’ romance as the two took the plunge and got hitched rather quickly.

However, the question still hovers over many people as to why the couple decided to walk down the aisle in May 2018 quickly after getting engaged in November the previous year.

The Duke of Sussex’s communication secretary Jason Knauf told BBC earlier that the wedding schedule may have been hugely reliant on Meghan’s citizenship.

Knauf had said earlier that in spite of the former actor’s celebrity status, she would still be required to go through the regular procedure when applying for UK’s citizenship.

The process also holds a requirement of attaining a visa to stay in the country, way prior to bringing the topic of citizenship to the table for discussion.

Apart from that, to maintain visa eligibility, a pair is also required to exchange vows within a period of six months.