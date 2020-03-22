Hrithik Roshan salutes workers for putting their lives at risks amid coronavirus outbreak

Hrithik Rohsan on Sunday applauded the workers who are ensuring that people are provided with essential services during the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a video of himself with a caption that read, "A big salute to all the essential workers of the nation selflessly putting their lives at risk to service and safeguard our society".

Indian authorities on Sunday imposed a nationwide curfew to keep the people indoors amid increasing cases of the crisis.

Hrithik tagged Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and hashtagged Sajidnadiawala in his tweet.