



Gul Panra wants her fans to support govt's efforts against coronavirus

Gul Panra on Sunday called on people to back the government's efforts against coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the world and already affected many people in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a video message in which she asked her fans to strictly follow the instructions being given by the authorities concerned in order to prevent the spread of the virus.



She urged them to wear face masks, wash their hands and maintain social distancing.